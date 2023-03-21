Milford Drug Investigation Ends in Arrest

An eight-month drug investigation by the Milford Police Criminal Investigation Unit has ended in the arrest of 36 year old Devere Taylor. Taylor was arrested after police went into her Silver Lake Estates residence and seized crack and powder cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Taylor is charged with:

2 counts of possession with the intent to deliver

maintaining a drug property

3 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

She was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was released on a $26,250 unsecured bond.

Taylor is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 31st.