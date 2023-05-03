Milford Earns Reliable Public Power Provider Designation

The City of Milford Electric Department has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service. Sara Bluhm, Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator, explains to the Talk of Delmarva listeners more about the RP3 designation…



The designation recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

She says it’s a testament to their dedication to the customers, which is to provide them with reliable power and to do so effectively and efficiently.

She clarifies that this designation is only for not-for-profit public power utilities, so it doesn’t include the Co-ops or the other larger power providers.