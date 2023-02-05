Milford Fire Heavily Damages Townhouse

A fire in Milford is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Carlisle firefighters were called just after 8pm for a fire on Elgin Drive at the Watergate at Milford. Firefighters found a three story occupied townhouse on fire. Neighboring fire companies provided assistance or backup.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire which heavily damaged the townhouse and caused exposure damage to five other units. Several residents have been displaced and the American Red Cross is providing assistance to those in need.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.