Milford Holds Referendum On Tax Increase For New Police HQ

Milford voters Tuesday are deciding whether to allow the city to borrow up to $20-million to build a new police headquarters building, and whether local property taxes should be increased to pay for it

Referendum hours are between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Registered voters in Milford may cast their ballots at the Milford Public Works facility on Vickers Drive.

According to Milford Police Chief Kenneth Brown, the size of the police force and the population of the city have more than doubled since the police station was built in 1979. Given the community’s growth and today’s security concerns, Brown said it would be impossible to retrofit the building.

“We outgrew this building probably 15 years ago,” Brown said.

Also, Brown said the cost would likely come in significantly less than $20-million, although projected costs have risen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We decided now to come back out because just in that short period of time, the estimates raised the price by half-a-million dollars just in that time,” Brown added. “The longer we keep pushing this away, the more it costs.”

For more on the proposal and to calculate the projected tax impact, please visit milfordpoliceplan.com