Milford K9 Alert Leads to Arrest of Newark Man for Possession of “Ghost Gun”

A Newark man was arrested for several weapons-related charges. The arrest happened in Milford following a traffic stop earlier this week in the area of North DuPont Boulevard (Route 113) and North Street Extended. Milford Police Department conducted the traffic stop around 1 a.m. on January 28th. The investigation led to a Milford PD narcotics K9 conducting a scan of the vehicle. Due to the canine’s positive alert, officers conducted a search of the vehicle, where they located a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun. Officers also located inside the vehicle, marijuana and non-prescribed oxycodone pills. Upon further examination of the handgun, officers observed that the handgun was an untraceable firearm or a “ghost gun.” Based on the officers investigation, the passenger identified as 20-year-old Keion Chappell was taken into custody for the gun and drugs and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $62,101.00 cash bond.

Chappell was charged with:

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated, or Altered Serial Number (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm (Felony)

Possession of Untraceable Firearm (Felony)

Possess ,Purchase, Own or Control a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession, Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit substance Possession of Marijuana by a Person under the Age of 21