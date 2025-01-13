Milford Man Arrested after Attempted Burglary Early Sunday Morning

Milford Police were called for an alarm at the Shore Stop on Bay Road just before 1am on Sunday. Officers arriving at the scene saw the glass front door was damaged, but no entry had been made into the business. Investigation led police to 33 year old Bryant Ratlief of Milford as the suspect. He was found in the area and arrested. Ratlief is charged with 3rd degree attempted burglary and criminal mischief.

Ratlief was issued a $1000 unsecured bail and released pending a future court date.