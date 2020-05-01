Milford Man Arrested By Marshals’ Task Force For Reckless Endangering

On 04/27/2020, The U.S. Marshals’ First State Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended Joel Weche, 32 of Milford, DE, at a residence off of Beaver Dam Rd. Ellendale. Weche was wanted out of Milford PD for a Reckless Endangering incident where it was alleged that he fired multiple gunshots into a residence during the evening hours of 04/10/2020. Weche also had another similar arrest warrant out of Delaware State Police Troop 3.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the Beaver Dam Rd address in an effort to recover physical evidence related to the 04/10/2020 incident. During the search warrant, investigators located approximately 172 doses of suspected Heroin in Weche’s bedroom at the residence.

Weche was transported back to Milford PD where he was charged with the following: 04/10/2020 Incident: 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, 2 counts of Possession, Purchase, Own, or Control of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, 4 counts of Reckless Endangering First Degree, one count of Aggravated Menacing, one count of Criminal Mischief $1000 but less than $5000 and one count of Criminal Mischief Under $1000. 04/27/2020 Search Warrant: one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Possession With Intent To Deliver Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Weche also received charges from Delaware State Police Troop 3. Weche had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 3 where he was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $214,500 USC cash bail only. No contact orders were also put into place between Weche and all victims. Weche was ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.