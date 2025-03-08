Milford Man Arrested for 5th Offense DUI after Traffic Stop

Early Friday morning Delaware State Police spotted a Chevy Traverse weaving while driving northbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane in Lewes. After an additional traffic violation the trooper pulled the Traverse over. The driver was identified as 36 year old Maurice Finney of Milford and showed signs of impairment.

After standardized field sobriety tests, Finney was arrested for DUI. A computer check showed he had four prior DUI-related convictions.

Finney is charged with a 5th offense DUI, driving while suspended or revoked and speeding.

Finney is being held at SCI in default of an over $6100 cash bond.