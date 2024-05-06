Milford Man Arrested for 6th Offense DUI

A 59-year-old Milford man has been arrested for 6th Offense Felony DUI. The arrest happened yesterday afternoon, when just after 2 p.m., a trooper went to the scene of a Jeep Liberty that crashed into a mailbox and a utility pole on Cedar Creek Road near Heritage Road in Lincoln. Before the trooper arrived, he was told that the driver of the Jeep walked away from the crash. When the trooper arrived, he located the driver, identified as David Gillespie, walking on Cedar Creek Road. When he spoke to Gillespie, he showed signs of impairment and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, Gillespie was arrested for driving under the influence and a computer check showed that he had five prior DUI-related convictions. Gillespie was not hurt in the crash. Gillespie was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with several crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on over $12,400 cash bond.

