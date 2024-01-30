Milford Man Arrested for Assault

Milford Police were called to a Truitt Avenue residence for an assault Monday just after 7pm. Police found a 38 year old man with a stab wound to his lower back. EMS transported the victim to Bayhealth Sussex Campus where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury and listed in stable condition. Further investigation identified 23 year old Jhaizhir Luke of Milford as the suspect and he was arrested without incident.

Luke is charged with 1st degree assault and weapons offenses.

A no contact order was issued between Luke and the victim. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $20,500 secured bond.