Milford Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm, Drug Charges

Milford Police have arrested a man who they say discharged a firearm at the BP gas station on Northwest Front Street. The incident happened in the afternoon of February 24th. After a stop of a vehicle on Lakeview Avenue, police took Damian J Lee of Milford into custody. They also found over 840 grams of suspected marijuana. As a result of a search warrant at his residence, they located over 60 grams of additional marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen firearm. Lee faces numerous charges and is currently at the Sussex Correctional Institution. He is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on March 10th for a Preliminary Hearing.