Milford Man Arrested for DUI after Pursuit

A Milford man who now faces DUI charges led police on a chase on Milford Harrington Highway. According to Milford Police, the officer’s attempt to initiate a traffic stop and short pursuit happened around midnight on February 17th on Milford Harrington Hwy in the area of Williamsville Road. The vehicle came to a stop on Milford Harrington Hwy in the area of Cams Fortune Way in Harrington. When officers made contact with the driver, they observed signs of impairment, and a Driving under the Influence (DUI) investigation was conducted. A DUI investigation determined that the driver–27-year-old Kyle Comstock of Milford– was under the influence of alcohol. During a search of the vehicle, officers located four unloaded firearms. Comstock faces several charges. He was released and has a future court date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.