Milford Man Arrested for Sex-Related Crimes
October 24, 2024/
A 20-year-old Milford man has been arrested for having sexual-related interactions with two minor victims. As a result of an extensive criminal investigation, Markez Davis faces numerous charges. According to Milford Police, he had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $338,000 secured bail. Davis was issued a no contact order with the victims. Davis was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing. Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Detectives are urging anyone with information about this investigation to please contact Detective Sergeant K. Marino at 302-422-8081 ext. 5164.
Markez Davis
Additional Information from Milford Police Regarding Charges:
Davis was charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child; three counts of Unlawfully Dealing in Material Depicting a Child Engaging in Sexual Acts; four counts of Rape Fourth Degree; six counts of Rape Third Degree and two counts of Terroristic Threatening. Davis was also charged with one count each of Sexual Solicitation of a Child, Sexual Extortion, Strangulation, Obscenity Material Provided to a person under 18 and Assault 3rd Degree.
