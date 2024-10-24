Milford Man Arrested for Sex-Related Crimes

A 20-year-old Milford man has been arrested for having sexual-related interactions with two minor victims. As a result of an extensive criminal investigation, Markez Davis faces numerous charges. According to Milford Police, he had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $338,000 secured bail. Davis was issued a no contact order with the victims. Davis was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing. Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Detectives are urging anyone with information about this investigation to please contact Detective Sergeant K. Marino at 302-422-8081 ext. 5164.