Milford man arrested on assault charges for seriously injuring man he attacked

45-year-old Eric Edge, of Milford, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

A Milford man was arrested on assault charges after police say he attacked a man who was trying to deliver a Valentine’s Day card.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred around 5:40 p.m., Sunday as troopers were called to the 8000 block of Slaughter Beach Road for reports of an assault.

Police arrived and learned the victim, a 61-year-old Milford man, was visiting a friend on Slaughter Beach Road.

As the victim knocked on the door to deliver a Valentine’s Day card, he heard gunshots. He looked over and saw the suspect discharge a handgun in the air as he was standing outside of the home just next-door.

When the victim asked what the suspect was doing, the suspect proceeded to run toward him, jumping a fence, and striking him multiple times with an unknown object.

After the assault, the suspect fled the scene.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The investigation later revealed the identity of the suspect as 45-year-old Eric Edge, of Milford, according to police.

Edge was processed and charged with Assault 1st Degree and Terroristic Threatening. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $61,000 cash bond.