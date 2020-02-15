Milford man arrested on drug charges

Dylan C. Jones, 24, of Milford DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

A Milford man has been apprehended on drug charges.

The Milford Police Department Drug Unit with the assistance of the patrol division and the U.S. Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force apprehended Dylan C. Jones, 24, of Milford DE, for warrants out of the Milford Police Department.

The first warrant stemmed from a drug investigation and search warrant of Jones’ home in the 900 Block of SE 3rd Street in Milford on Wednesday. The second warrant stemmed from a disorderly conduct incident that occurred in the Unit block of N Washington St.

Jones was charged with Manufacture/Deliver/Possession With Intent To Deliver Controlled Substance, Possession, Purchase, Own Or Control A Deadly Weapon By Person Prohibit Who Also Possesses Controlled Substance, Maintaining A Drug Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct.

Jones had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 where he was given a $11,200.00 secured bail and a $500.00 unsecured bail.

Jones did post bail for the $11,200.00 bond and was released from police custody. He was ordered to appear in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.