Milford Man Arrested on Drug Charges after Trespassing at Harrington Raceway & Casino

Image courtesy DSP

A Milford man found trespassing at the Harrington Raceway & Casino just before 4:30 Sunday morning has been arrested on charges of felony drug possession. Security personnel notified Delaware State Police when they spotted 38 year old Mitchell Harding of Milford inside the building. Harding has been banned from the casino since July of 2021. Security personnel escorted Harding to their office and he was arrested by State Police who found Harding in possession of over 7 grams of meth and a small amount of crack cocaine.

Harding was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Trespass Second Degree

Harding was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $4,250 unsecured bond.