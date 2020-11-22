Milford Man Charged after Taking Tractor

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called to a home on Benson Road in Lincoln at 7am Friday after a John Deere tractor was reported stolen from a detached garage the night before. As police investigated the burglary, a tractor matching the description of the one stolen drove past the trooper, who then conducted a traffic stop. Police found it was the stolen tractor and a search of the operator, 43 year old Raymond Justice of Milford, turned up a small amount of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Justice was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and drug charges. He’s being held at SCI in default of a cash bond.