Milford Man Charged Following Crash On Coastal Highway Near Lewes

A multi-vehicle wreck on Coastal Highway in the Lewes area has led to numerous charges against a 19-year-old Milford Man.

According to Delaware State Police, Jonathan Tibe was driving southbound on Route 1 near Wescoats Road at an apparently high rate of speed Tuesday morning, trying to get away from a trooper. Four vehicles were stopped in the turn lane and left lane when Tibe’s car plowed into one of them from behind, causing the crash.

Three of the other four drivers required hospital treatment for minor injuries. One declined medical treatment at the scene. Tibe was not injured. Delaware State Police said he resisted arrest at the scene.

He is facing charges of vehicular assault, reckless endangering, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, a civil violation, and other offenses. Tibe was being held at SCI.

The intersection was closed for about two hours because of the crash and investigation.

The full account provided by Delaware State Police follows:

On September 28, 2021, at approximately 9:02 a.m., Jonathan Tibe was operating a 2007 Dodge Charger southbound on Coastal Highway (SR 1) in the left turn lane for Wescoats Road at an apparent high rate of speed, attempting to flee from Delaware State Police. A 2006 Toyota Scion, operated by a 36-year-old Millsboro man, was stopped southbound in the designated left-turn lane for Wescoats Road. A 2020 Jeep Comanche, driven by a 29-year-old Millsboro woman, was stopped southbound in the left turn lane for Wescoats Road directly in front of the Scion. A 2009 Nissan X-Terra, operated by a 75-year-old Millsboro man, was stopped for a red traffic light in the left lane of southbound Coastal Highway at the intersection with Wescoats Road. A 2005 Ford Escape, operated by a 35-year-old Seaford woman, was stopped southbound on Coastal Highway in the left lane directly in front of the X-Terra. Due to Tibe’s excessive speed, he could not stop in time, resulting in the front of his vehicle colliding with the rear of the Toyota Scion in the middle of the designated left-turn lane. As a result of the impact, the Scion was forced over the small raised concrete curb separating the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic before coming to rest in the middle of the northbound travel lanes. Tibe’s vehicle continued traveling south where the front of his Dodge Charger struck the rear of 2020 Jeep Comanche. As a result of the second impact, the Charger was redirected in a southwesterly direction resulting in the right side of the Charger striking the left rear of Nissan X-Terra. The impact of the collision caused the right front of the X-Terra to hit the left rear of the Ford Escape. The Charger finally came to rest in the left turn lane against the left front of the X-Terra.

The operator of the Toyota Scion suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The operator of the Jeep Comanche sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The operator of the Nissan X-Terra suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The operator of the Ford Escape suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle, where she was treated and released.

Tibe was not properly restrained and was not injured during the collision. As troopers attempted to take Tibe into custody, he refused to comply with commands and resisted arrest. After being taken into custody, Tibe displayed signs of driving under the influence, and a DUI investigation ensued. A search of his vehicle resulted in approximately .5 grams of marijuana located inside. Tibe was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)

Four Counts- Vehicular Assault Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Multiple Traffic Violations

Tibe was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex County Correctional Institution on a $74,000.00 cash bond.