Milford Man Charged in Domestic Incident

Image courtesy DSP

A Milford man has been charged after a domestic incident Friday night. Delaware State Police were called to the area of Cedar Creek Road and Heritage Road in Lincoln for a stabbing in a vehicle. Police found the vehicle and contacted the 40 year old female victim from Milford with cuts to her head and face. Police found 39 year old Jason Evans, was found unconscious from an apparent overdose in the front passenger seat. Troopers administered Narcan to Evans – and both were taken for medical treatment. Police learned the two were arguing when Evans began to assault the victim and cut her. Evans is charged with 1st and 3rd degree assault, and other offenses. He’s being held at SCI in default of $63,000 cash bond.