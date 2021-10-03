Milford Man Charged in Philadelphia Murder

Image courtesy Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police have arrested a Milford, Delaware man for murder. Police were called to the Pathway to Housing building on Old York Road just before 11:30am Friday, October 1, where they found 25 year old Nassir Day unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. Security personnel told officers the shooter was on the third floor and additional gunshots had been heard.

On the third floor, police located the suspect, 59 year old Wayne Dorylis of Milford, who was armed with a large knife. The suspect dropped the knife and was arrested. Several witnesses identified him as the one who shot Day.

Dorylis is charged with murder and other offenses.

Police recovered three ‘spring shot’ style homemade guns and two spent shotgun waddings.