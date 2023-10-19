Milford Man Charged with 5th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Milford man has been arrested on DUI and other offenses. A Delaware State Police trooper on patrol observed a white male driving a pickup truck in the area of Unity Lane and Deep Branch Road in Greenwood. A computer check showed the owner, 32 year old Dwayne Waltman of Milford, had a revoked driver’s license and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver tossed drug paraphernalia out the window as he slowed to stop on Shawnee Road. The trooper contacted the driver and observed signs of impairment and conducted standardized field sobriety testing. Waltman was arrested and a search of the truck turned up additional drug paraphernalia.

Waltman was taken to Troop 3, where a computer check revealed he had four previous DUI convictions. He was charged with the following crimes:

5 th offense DUI (Felony)

offense DUI (Felony) Tampering with Evidence (Felony)

Criminal Solicitation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving while Revoked

Waltman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on his own recognizance.