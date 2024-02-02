Milford Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Milford man has been arrested for a 6th offense DUI after Delaware State Police were called to the intersection of Beaver Dam and Conleys Chapel Road west of Lewes Thursday night around 9:30. Police arrived and found a blue Ford Escape in the intersection and the driver asleep at the wheel. After contacting the driver, 53 year old Robert Fanning of Milford, troopers observed signs of impairment and conducted standard field sobriety tests. Fanning was arrested and police located heroin and drug paraphernalia on his person. A computer check revealed five prior DUI convictions.

Fanning was transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the below crimes:

DUI 6th Offense (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving with a Suspended or Revoked License

Stopping or Parking a Vehicle in the Roadway

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $12,401 cash bond.