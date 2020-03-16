Milford man charged with assault in Georgetown

40-year-old Christopher Baker, of Milford, DE – Georgetown Police Dept.

A Milford man was arrested after using a firearm to assault another man at the ACE Center in Georgetown.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called to the ACE Center on Dupont Boulevard for an assault complaint on Friday. Upon arrival, they located a 40-year-old victim with injuries to his face.

Police learned that the suspect had a verbal altercation with the victim at which time he pulled out a handgun and struck the victim.

A search of the area was conducted and officers located the suspect at the Georgetown Transit Hub on North Railroad Avenue.

The suspect, 40-year-old Christopher Baker, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd degree, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $25,000 cash bond.