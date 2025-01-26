Milford Man Charged with Drug & Other Offenses after Crash on Indian Mission Road

A trooper on patrol east of Millsboro spotted an Audi southbound on Mount Joy Road near Cannon Road with an equipment violation Saturday night just after 6. The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the Audi drove off at a high rate of speed on Cannon Road. The Audi drove through the stop sign at Indian Mission Road and headed southbound and rear-ended a Jaguar. The 83 year old driver of the Jag was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Audi – identified as 40 year old Candido Reynolds of Milford refused medical treatment. A search of the Audi after the crash turned up over 29 grams of cocaine.

Reynolds was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Vehicular Assault 2 nd Degree

Reckless Driving

Multiple Traffic Violations

Reynolds was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,000 secured bond.