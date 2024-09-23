Milford Man Charged with Murder

Milford Police were called to the area of North Church Street and SW Front Street just before 1pm Sunday for an 18 year old man who was having mental health issues. Police say that he told them he had killed someone. Police responded to a home on Lakeview Avenue in Milford where they found a 50 year old woman dead. Police arrested the 18 year old, identified as Edouard Risch Oldens.

Risch Oldens is charged with 1st degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and is being held at the DOC in default of a $680,000 cash bail.