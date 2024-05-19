Milford Man Charged with Vehicle Theft

Image courtesy DSP

A Milford man has been arrested for stealing a Tesla Cybertruck from a Lincoln home Saturday morning. Delaware State Police were called to a home on Brick Granary Road and learned an unknown suspect took the truck from the property. Following it’s tracking the truck was located on a dirt path off Pinecone Drive, but the driver drove off before troopers could approach – the driver came to a stop after a brief chase and police arrested 41 year old Corey Cohee.

Cohee was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Criminal Trespass

Failure to Have License in Possession

Cohee was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,002 secured bond.