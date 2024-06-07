Milford Man Charged with Vehicular Assault & DUI after Crash in Dover

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Milford man has been arrested by Dover Police after two vehicle crashes Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to assist Capital Police with an erratic driver at the Dover DMV. When Capital police tried to stop an erratic driver he reversed the vehicle and then rammed the occupied police vehicle. A 2-year veteran of the Capital Police was treated at Bayhealth Kent Campus for injuries sustained during this accident.

The driver, 26 year old Djerryson Charles of Milford, left the DMV parking lot and drove north on DuPont Highway – then crossed through the median and drove northbound in the southbound lanes striking multiple vehicles in the area of East Loockerman Street where two others were injured during the second collision and taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus. Charles ran from the seen and was arrested by Dover Police.

Upon taking Charles into custody, Officers noticed that he was exhibiting signs of impairment and proceeded with a DUI investigation. After the investigation, Charles was arrested on DUI and related charges.

He was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned.

Charles was committed to SCI on $37,600 cash bail on the following charges from Dover Police:

Reckless Endangering First Degree (3x)

Vehicular Assault First Degree (2x)

Resisting Arrest

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Injury

Reckless Driving

DUI – Drug

Several Traffic Charges

Charles faces the following charges from Capital Police:

Assault First Degree

Reckless Endangering First Degree (2x)

Conspiracy Second Degree (2x)

Charles was committed to SCI on $25,000 secured bail for the second set of offenses.