Milford Man Charged with Weapons & Traffic Violations after Dewey Beach Traffic Stop

Image courtesy Dewey Beach PD

A traffic stop by Dewey Beach Police early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Milford man. Police contacted the driver, 24 year old Dontwain Cornish, on Coastal Highway in the area of King Charles Avenue, and saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle. Cornish also admitted to having a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Police recovered a fully loaded SAR 9mm handgun and another fully loaded magazine.

Cornish was arrested and charged with weapons and traffic violations and was arraigned at JP Court #3 in Georgetown Delaware. He was released on his own recognizance.