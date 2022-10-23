Milford Man Dies after Bicycle Struck by Car Saturday

A Milford man is has died after a crash Saturday evening on Bay Road just south of tub Mill Pond Road. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say a Honda was southbound behind another vehicle when a 36 year old man on a bike moved into the southbound lane. The first vehicle stopped suddenly – and the Honda swerved into the right lane – and struck the bicycle – ejecting the rider. The bicycle rider was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition – but died on Sunday. The 19 year old driver of the Honda was not injured.