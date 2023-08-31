Milford Man Dies after Route 1 Crash Wednesday

A Milford man is dead after a crash Wednesday just after noon on southbound Route 1 in the area of Thompsonville Road. Delaware State Police say an 87 year old Milford man was operating a Cub Cadet Tractor with front-end loader and a red bush hog attached to the read partially on the left southbound lane and the grass median when the tractor veered to the right into the southbound lane into the path of a tractor trailer. The Cadet tractor overturned and broke in half – the Milford man was ejected onto the grass median and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer – a 45 year old Clayton man – was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing – anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Mitchell at 302-698-8518 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.