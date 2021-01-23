Milford Man Dies After Struck by Motorcycle

A Milford area man is dead after he was struck by a motorcycle just before 6 Friday evening on Log Cabin Road. Delaware State Police say an 85 year old man pulled into his driveway and was walking across the street to his mailbox when he was struck by a Suzuki GSX motorcycle. Police say the motorcycle overturned and the 24 year old male operator from Milford was ejected. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene – identification is pending. The motorcycle rider was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.