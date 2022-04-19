Milford Man Faces Drug & Weapons Charges

On Friday a Milford Police officer on patrol spotted a vehicle with a dark window tint. Through investigation, the officer confirmed the vehicle did not have a tint waiver and a traffic stop was made. As the officer spoke to the driver, 25 year old Donald Pierre of Milford, he smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search turned up over 20 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun with additional ammunition found in the vehicle. Police also learned that Pierre had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted out of JP Court. He was arrested and charged with :

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Window Tint Violation

Pierre had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 7 where he was released on unsecured bail with preliminary hearing scheduled in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.