Milford Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking and Firearm Charges

A 54-year-old Milford man waived indictment and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, on March 16, 2026, Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a federal search warrant at Charles Meritt’s residence. In his bedroom, agents recovered more than 2.5 kilograms (about 5.5 pounds) of methamphetamine, more than 600 grams of cocaine, six firearms, a scale, and packaging materials. Meritt faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Additional Information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office–District of Delaware:

On September 29, 2026, Charles Meritt, 54, of Milford, waived indictment

and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews to possession with intent to

distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21 U.S.C. § 841(b)(1)(A), and possession of a

firearm by a prohibited person, in violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) & 924(a)(8).

According to court documents, on March 16, 2026, Drug Enforcement Administration agents

executed a federal search warrant at Meritt’s residence. In his bedroom, agents recovered more

than 2.5 kilograms (about 5.5 pounds) of methamphetamine, more than 600 grams of cocaine, six

firearms, a scale, and packaging materials.

Meritt faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically

less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after

taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin L. Wallace and DEA Philadelphia Field Division Special Agent in Charge

Timothy Flaherty made the announcement.

The DEA’s Philadelphia Field Division investigated the case with assistance from Delaware State

Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S. Frey is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District

of Delaware. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District

Court for the District of Delaware or on PACER by searching for Case No. 1: 25-CR-00157-

RGA