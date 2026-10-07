Milford Man Sentenced to Life Plus 21 Years for Attempted Murder

A Milford man has been sentenced to more than a lifetime in prison for a brutal attempted murder that took place in 2024. On September 10th, 39-year-old Derrick Legree was sentenced by a Kent County Superior Court Judge to life, plus an additional 21 years in prison for convictions of Attempted Murder First Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited, Aggravated Menacing, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Breach of Conditions of Bond During Commitment. The State’s Motion to Declare Defendant a Habitual Offender was granted, which enhanced sentencing penalties for the Legree. According to the Delaware Department of Justice, on November 3rd, 2024, Legree physically beat the victim before attacking her with a glass liquor bottle and stabbing her five times with a knife at their apartment complex in Milford. The attack left her with life-threatening injuries that required emergency surgery, extensive hospitalization and aftercare. Legree fled before police could arrive but was eventually arrested in Philadelphia and extradited back to the state of Delaware.