Milford Park Violation leads to Drug Arrest of Greenwood Man

A Milford city park violation led to a drug arrest. According to Milford Police, on October 28th –just before 10 p.m., Milford Police Department Officers observed a vehicle parked in the Memorial Park Basketball Court area off South Washington Street. Officers spoke to the driver due to him being in a city park after hours. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Ben L. Carter of Greenwood. Further investigation led to a narcotics K9 from the Delaware State Police responding to the scene and conducting a scan of the vehicle. Investigators located approximately 13.91 grams of crack cocaine (Tier 2 quantity) along with drug paraphernalia that was indicative of drug dealing inside the vehicle. Carter was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $12,500.00 secured bail.