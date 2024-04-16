Milford PD Arrest 2 After Shots Fired Incident

Image courtesy Milford Police

Milford Police were called for shots fired around 11pm on April 8 at the Silver Lake Estates and Reserves. Police found several apartments on the two properties were damaged by gunfire, but there were no injuries. Investigation led to two suspects being identified.

A search warrant was executed at a residence within the city limits and both suspects were arrested. Three firearms were located as well as ammunition and handgun accessories.

Police have charged 19 year old Leondre Williams with weapons and other offenses and is being held in default of a $297,900 cash bail and a no contact order with the victims.

A 17 year old juvenile was also charged with weapons and other offenses and is at the Stevenson House in default of an $82,500 secured bail and a no contact order with the victims.