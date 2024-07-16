Milford PD Arrest 2 After Traffic Stop

Milford Police spotted a Silverado on NE Front Street traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. The officer contacted the driver and observed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation was started – the driver was identified as 23 year old Sergio Gomez-Gonzalez of Lincoln, who refused field sobriety tests and resisted arrest. He was arrested – a passenger identified as 22 year old Brayan Ramirez-Ramirez of Greenwood began to interfere with officers arresting Gomez-Gonzalez. Ramirez-Ramirez resisted arrest and caused a minor injury to two of the officers and was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle turned up 5.6 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Sergio Gomez-Gonzalez is charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Tier 1 Quantity)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving a Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol

Traffic related charges

Gomez-Gonzalez was committed on an intoxication hold – once sober, he was released on his own recognizance by the court.

Brayan Ramirez-Ramirez is charged with the following:

Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts)

Resisting Arrest (1 count)

Ramirez-Ramirez was also wanted on two warrants and had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was committed to the Department of Correction on $3000 cash bail and $5000 secured bail on his capiases. He was given a $3000 unsecured bail on the above charges.