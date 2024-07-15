Milford PD Arrest 3 Juveniles in Reckless Endangering Incidents

Milford Police were called to three separate incidents Friday night where people reported being shot with a hard object or pellet from a passing silver sedan throughout town. None of the victims required medical attention. Police were able to locate the vehicle and a 16 year old male was arrested. The teen was in possession of a water bead gun.

Police also learned that two 17 year old males were involved. Warrants were obtained for all three.

The 16 year old and one 17 year old have been charged with multiple offenses:

Conspiracy 3rd Degree

Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree (3 counts)

Offensive Touching (2 counts)

Disorderly Conduct

The other 17 year old also faces several charges:

Conspiracy 3rd Degree

Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree

Offensive Touching

Disorderly Conduct

All three have been released to a parent or guardian.