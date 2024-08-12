Milford PD Arrest Two Elkton, MD Men for Burglary

Two Elkton men have been arrested by Milford Police after a traffic stop Friday around 3am. Police on patrol spotted a car with no lights on traveling through the parking lot at the Cypress Hall Development on Geyer Avenue. They conducted a traffic stop and spotted burglar tools and construction materials in the back seat. The driver, 33 year old Joshua Reeves and passenger 29 year old Timothy Frye, both from Elkton were detained and further investigation showed the two entered a new construction property and stole materials. Both are charged with the following offenses:

Burglary 3rd Degree

Possession of Burglar Tools

Conspiracy 2nd Degree

Theft under $1500

Reeves was also wanted out of Camden (DE) PD. Reeves and Frye had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 7 where they were both released on their own recognizance. A no contact order was put into place between the two defendants. They were both ordered to appear in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.