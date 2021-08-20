Milford PD & City Officials Warn Utility Customers of Scam

The City of Milford and the Milford Police Department wish to warn utility customers of the City about an ongoing scam. Billing personnel with the City of Milford learned that several customers have been contacted saying Delmarva Power and the City have teamed up and customers need to pay a fee to keep their electric service active. The City of Milford Electric is an independent entity and is not working with any other area electric service providers nor collecting any such fee. We urge anyone who receives a call like this to not share any information with the caller and notify MPD at 302-422-8081.

To help prevent these types of calls contact to your phone service provider about call blocking tools they may provide and visit http://www.donotcall.gov. More information on phone scams can be located at https://www.fcc.gov/general/frauds-scams-and-alerts-guides