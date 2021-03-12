Milford PD End 2-Month Drug Investigation with Multiple Arrests

Image courtesy Milford PD

A 2-month drug investigation ended Thursday when Milford Police, with help from multiple police agencies, went into a North Street residence with a search warrant and charged 13 people with a variety of offenses. The MPD Drug Unit was assisted by MPD’s K9, Patrol, and Criminal Divisions, as well as officers from the Dover Police Department, Delaware State Police, United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force, and Delaware Probation and Parole.Throughout the investigation 2 handguns were seized, over 1900 baggies of heroin, 3 vehicles, 132 oxycodone pills as well as 81 grams of marijuana, 360 grams of cocaine and over $17,600 in cash. 25 others had been previously charged over the last 2 months.

Brandon Upshur, 25 of Milford, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Upshur was released and will appear at the Justice of the Peace Court #6 at a date to be determined.

Dashawn J. Legrand, 33 of Milford, was charged with two counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. Mr. Legrand was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $15351.00. Mr. Legrand is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10.01.2021 for a Preliminary Hearing.

Jeffrey R. Boyd, 29 of Dover, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Boyd was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $5101.00 secured. Mr. Boyd is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10.01.2021 for a Preliminary Hearing.

William A. Harris, 29 of Dover, was charged with 3 counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. Mr. Harris was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $11,000.00 secured. Mr. Harris is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10.01.2021 for a Preliminary Hearing.

Dontreze L. McDonald, 20 of Houston, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mr. McDonald presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 08.31.2021.

Dana C. Legrand Jr., 34 of Milford, was charged with two counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana. Mr. Legrand Jr. presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $21,500.00 cash only. Mr. Legrand Jr. is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10.01.2021 for a Preliminary Hearing.

Kermis S. Perez, 32 of Lincoln, was charged with two counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver, Maintaining a Drug Property, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Conspiracy, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Perez was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $36,601.00 secured. Mr. Perez is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10.01.2021 for a Preliminary Hearing.

Clyde Harris, 19 of Milford, was charged with Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Harris was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and released on his own recognizance. Mr. Harris is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10.02.2021 for a Preliminary Hearing.

Calvin L. King, 23 of Milford, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon. Mr. King was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $12,000.00 secured. Mr. King is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10.01.2021 for a Preliminary Hearing.

A 17 year old male juvenile from Georgetown was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The juvenile was released on his own recognizance after being presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Family Court on 03.19.2021.

Tyler M. Houchens, 22 of Ellendale, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited. Mr. Houchens was presented at the the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $17,000.00 secured. Mr. Houchens is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10.01.2021 for a Preliminary Hearing.

Dion Russ, 29 of Milford, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Russ was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $3000.00 secured. Mr. Russ is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a Preliminary Hearing.

Corey Johnson, 36 of Milford, was taken into custody after it was learned he was wanted by the Sussex County Family Court.

The individuals with cash or secured bails were all committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution.