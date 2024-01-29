Milford PD Investigating Shooting Incident on North Street

Milford Police were called to North Street for a shots fired incident just after 7 Saturday night. Police learned that a victim was possibly struck but was not at the scene. Police were then notified that a 28 year old man arrived at BayHealth Sussex Campus by private car with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective DaFonte at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.