Milford PD Investigating Shooting

Milford Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Brightway Commons that occurred Thursday evening just after 6. Patrol officers were in the area when they heard gun fire, but when officers arrived at the scene they found no victim. Police did see property that was struck. A 20 year old male victim was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus by private vehicle with non-life threatening injured and is listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective DaFonte at Milford PD at 302-422-8081 ext 126 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.