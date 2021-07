Police in Milford are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the area of East and Northeast 4th Street. Police were called just before 10pm and found an 18 year old man with a gunshot wound from an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus where he was treated and released. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.