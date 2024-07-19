Milford PD Looking for Man Missing Since July 4th

Image courtesy Milford PD

Milford Police need your help to locate 28 year old Nelson Belus who was last seen on July 4th around 1am at a residence on Pierce Street in Milford. Belus is about 5′ 9” and 155 pounds and was last seen wearing green/Khaki pants with no shirt. His family and law enforcement have not been able to contact him and there is concern for his well-being.

If you have information on Belus’s whereabouts – contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

