Milford PD Meeting Tonight to Discuss New HQ

Residents in Milford are invited to a community conversation about the new Milford Police Department headquarters. The meeting will be held tonight at 7pm at the Carlisle Fire Company. Chief Brown wants to share with you the plans for the new facility and get your input on the exterior design. A public hearing will be held on March 23 at 7pm at City Hall to discuss a proposal to borrow up to $18,500,000 for a new police facility. The bond authorization for the new police headquarters will be included on the ballot for the city’s municipal election on Saturday, April 25th.