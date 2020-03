Image courtesy Milford PD

Milford Police were called for a burglary on North Walnut Street on Friday night. When officer arrived they learned the rear door of the building was damaged and the suspect might still be inside. A K-9 unit was on the scene and announced – when 40 year old James West of Milford surrendered to officers. West is charged with 3rd degree burglary and criminal mischief and is free on an unsecured bond.