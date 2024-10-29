Milford Police Arrest 2 on Weapons Charges following Traffic Stop
October 29, 2024/
Two teens have been arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop last Friday in Milford. Milford Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Routes 113 and 14 just after 9pm and found the driver, 18 year old Zion Demby of Dover, did not have a valid driver’s license. Further investigation revealed the passenger – a 16 year old from Georgetown was in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun. And a search of the vehicle turned up a 25 caliber handgun.
Demby was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm (Felony)
- Driving without a Valid License
Demby had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to SCI in default of $10,001 secured bond.
The 16-year-old male was charged with the following:
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Deadly Weapon Persons under 18
- Possession, Purchase, Own or Control of Ammunition Persons under 18 (Felony) Two counts of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm
The juvenile had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was committed to the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $52,000 secured bond.