Milford Police Arrest 2 on Weapons Charges following Traffic Stop

Two teens have been arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop last Friday in Milford. Milford Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Routes 113 and 14 just after 9pm and found the driver, 18 year old Zion Demby of Dover, did not have a valid driver’s license. Further investigation revealed the passenger – a 16 year old from Georgetown was in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun. And a search of the vehicle turned up a 25 caliber handgun.

Demby was charged with the following: Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm (Felony)

Driving without a Valid License

Demby had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to SCI in default of $10,001 secured bond.