Milford Police Arrest Milford Man on Weapons & Drug Charges

An investigation by Milford Police into the sale of illicit drugs resulted in the arrest of 30 year old Bobby Pitts of Milford. Milford Police went into a residence on SE 2nd Street earlier today with a search warrant where they seized crack cocaine and three firearms – on a “ghost gun” or untraceable firearm. Pitts is charged with multiple offenses:

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession, Purchase (3 counts)

Own or Control a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Pitts had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $44,000 cash bail only. Pitts was ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing.