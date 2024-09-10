Milford Police Arrest Milford Man on Weapons & Drug Charges

September 10, 2024/Mari Lou

joe-pags-show-promo

    Image courtesy Milford Police

An investigation by Milford Police into the sale of illicit drugs resulted in the arrest of 30 year old Bobby Pitts of Milford. Milford Police went into a residence on SE 2nd Street earlier today with a search warrant where they seized crack cocaine and three firearms – on a “ghost gun” or untraceable firearm. Pitts is charged with multiple offenses:

  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony) 
  • Possession, Purchase (3 counts) 
  • Own or Control a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Pitts had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $44,000 cash bail only. Pitts was ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing.

 

Hermann-Financial
Posted in , , , , , ,