Image courtesy Milford PD

Milford Police and the US Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force executed a violation of probation warrant at a home on Southeast Front Street on January 31st. Police were looking for 21 year old Marc Johnson who was arrested without incident. A search warrant for stolen firearms was also executed and police seized a loaded 22 caliber pistol. Johnson is charged with a variety of weapons offenses and is being held in default of a $35,000 cash only bail.